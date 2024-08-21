Sunlite Recycling Industries, Arman Financial Services & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sunlite Recycling Industries, Arman Financial Services, Jet Airways (India)

Published21 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Sunlite Recycling Industries, Arman Financial Services, Jet Airways (India) hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -13.0(-0.05%) points and Sensex was down by -57.65(-0.07%) points at 21 Aug 2024 10:12:41 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -341.3(-0.67%) points at 21 Aug 2024 09:57:41 IST.
Other stocks such as Genus Power Infrastructures, Dr Reddys Laboratories, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

