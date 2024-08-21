Sunlite Recycling Industries, Arman Financial Services & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Sunlite Recycling Industries, Arman Financial Services, Jet Airways (India) hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -13.0(-0.05%) points and Sensex was down by -57.65(-0.07%) points at 21 Aug 2024 10:12:41 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -341.3(-0.67%) points at 21 Aug 2024 09:57:41 IST. Other stocks such as Genus Power Infrastructures, Dr Reddys Laboratories, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

