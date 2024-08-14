Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Sunlite Recycling IPO day 3: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Sunlite Recycling IPO day 3: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Sunlite Recycling IPO: The issue that opened for subscription on 12 August 2024, is closing today (14 August 2024) received a strong response being subscribed by more than 282 times

Sunlite Recycling IPO day 3: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates , others

Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited IPO: The issue that opened for subscription on 12 August 2024, is closing today (14 August 2024). Sunlite Recycling IPO received a strong response as evident from subscription status

Sunlite Recycling IPO subscription status

Sunlite Recycling IPO had been subscribed 282.45 times by 5 PM on 14 August, 2024. The public issue had been subscribed 252.00 times in the retail category, 109.05 times in the QIB category, and 584.10 times in the NII category as per Chittorgarh.com data.

Sunlite Recycling IPO- Key dates and details.

Sunlite Recycling IPO that opened for subscription on 12 August 2024, is closing today ( on 14 August 2024). On Friday, On 16 August , 2024, the allocation for the Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for Sunlite Recycling Industries' initial public offering (IPO) on NSE SME is Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The price range for Sunlite Recycling Industries' IPO stiod at 100 to 105 per share, while an application was to be made for a minimum lot size of 1200 shares.

Sunlite Recycling IPO: Objectives of the issue

The 30.24 crore Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO is a book-built issue and comprises of fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares.

Sunlite Recycling plans to use the issue's proceeds to accomplish the following goals:

For financing of capital costs related to the installation of new machinery and plants, for repayment and/or prepayment of some of the company's borrowed funds, either in full or in part and for General Corporate Purposes.

Sunlite Recycling IPO GMP or Grey Market premium

According to investorgain.com, the Sunlite Recycling IPO GMP was at +50 on Wednesday. This suggests that the share price of Sunlite Recycling was being offered for 50 more on the grey market.

So, at 155 per share, the anticipated listing price is 47.62% more than the IPO price of 105, taking into account the upper end of Sunlite Recycling's IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
