Sunrest Lifescience IPO- Issue subscribed more than 45 times on final day of bidding
SME IPO- Sunrest Lifescience opened for subscription on November 7 and closes on November 9. It is a fixed price issue of ₹10.85 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 12.91 lakh shares. Sunrest IPO price is Rs84 a share. The issue subscribed 45.1 times on the final bidding day. GMP-Rs15.
Sunrest Lifescience IPO - The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Sunrest Lifescience opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 and closed on November 9, 2023.
