Sunrest Lifescience, MT Educare & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sunrest Lifescience, MT Educare, Arman Financial Services, IRB Invit Fund Unt, TCI Express

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Sunrest Lifescience, MT Educare, Arman Financial Services, IRB Invit Fund Unt, TCI Express hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -28.6(-0.12%) points and Sensex was down by -52.13(-0.07%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -114.3(-0.22%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Tilaknagar Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Biosciences, Cartrade Tech hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSunrest Lifescience, MT Educare & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.50
11:58 AM | 5 NOV 2024
2.55 (1.74%)

Bharat Electronics share price

277.55
11:58 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-6.5 (-2.29%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

251.50
11:58 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.49%)

Tata Motors share price

825.85
11:58 AM | 5 NOV 2024
1.75 (0.21%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,331.50
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
11.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

PB Fintech share price

1,609.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-103.5 (-6.04%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,114.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-246.1 (-5.64%)

Torrent Power share price

1,701.55
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-95.2 (-5.3%)

ABB India share price

6,994.00
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
-368.35 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Archean Chemical Industries share price

682.25
11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
28.7 (4.39%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

587.40
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
20.1 (3.54%)

Eid Parry India share price

809.25
11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
26.85 (3.43%)

Redington India share price

195.45
11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
6.45 (3.41%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.