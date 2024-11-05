Sunrest Lifescience, MT Educare & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Sunrest Lifescience, MT Educare, Arman Financial Services, IRB Invit Fund Unt, TCI Express hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -28.6(-0.12%) points and Sensex was down by -52.13(-0.07%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -114.3(-0.22%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Tilaknagar Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Biosciences, Cartrade Tech hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.

