Super Micro Computer shares jump 25% after securing over $60 billion in Q4 orders

Shares of Super Micro Computer, a developer of modular server and storage solutions, surged 25% in Wednesday's session, hitting an intraday high of $32 after the company announced that it had secured more than $60 billion in new orders during the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

In a preliminary results statement released on Tuesday, the company said it expects gross margins of 15% to 17% for the quarter ended 30 June, significantly above its earlier guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%. The stronger margin outlook suggests the company is making progress in selling higher-margin products and improving profitability.

Super Micro also said its order backlog reached a record level at the end of fiscal 2026, reflecting robust demand for its AI infrastructure offerings.

While the company expects quarterly revenue to come in near the lower end of its previously guided range of $11 billion to $12.5 billion, it noted that the newly secured orders are expected to be delivered over the coming quarters, providing strong visibility for future revenue. The company is scheduled to report its full quarterly results on 11 August.

Advertisement

The company added that the record order pipeline indicates it is continuing to win large customer contracts as enterprises accelerate investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Demand for Super Micro's AI servers, powered by Nvidia chips, has surged amid the rapid global expansion of AI data centres. At the same time, the company has been working to improve cost efficiencies and strengthen its supply chain as it competes with rivals to deliver systems more quickly and capture a larger share of the fast-growing AI server market.

In June, Super Micro announced plans to raise $7 billion through a combination of equity and equity-linked financing to support the execution of approximately $39 billion worth of AI server orders from more than 20 customers.

Advertisement

The AI boom has significantly boosted demand for high-performance servers, but it has also placed pressure on the company's balance sheet as it ramps up production to meet surging customer demand.

The company said a portion of the proceeds from the fundraising may also be used for debt repayment, working capital requirements, and capital expenditure. Super Micro has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom, with its revenue in the March quarter more than doubling from a year earlier.

Shares rebound sharply but remain well below record high The stock has staged a strong recovery from its March low, rising 64% to around $32 apiece, based on Wednesday's intraday high. Despite the rebound, the shares remain significantly below their record peak.

Advertisement

Between November 2025 and March 2026, Super Micro shares came under sustained selling pressure, declining 56% during the period.

Even after the recent rally, the stock is still trading nearly 74% below its all-time high of $122.90, which it touched in March 2024. Prior to that, the company enjoyed a spectacular bull run between February 2023 and March 2024, with the stock delivering an extraordinary return of nearly 1,300%.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.