Suraj Estate IPO day 3 subscription status: Issue subscribed 4.25 times so far; retail portion subscribed 5.81 times
Suraj Estate IPO subscription status- As on 20th December, Wednesday the issue had been subscribed 4.25 times. The public issue subscribed 5 81 times in the retail category, 0.13 times in QIB, and 6.10 times in the NII category by December 20, 2023 12:00:00 PM as per BSE.
Suraj Estate IPO : The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited that opened on Monday, December 18 and will remain open till Wednesday 20th December 2023, saw retail portion subscribed 581%
