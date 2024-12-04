Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Allotment Status: The Suraksha Diagnostic IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, December 4). Investors who applied for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO can check the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The Integrated diagnostic chain company opened for subscription on Friday, November 29 and ended on Tuesday, December 3. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw decent response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) (1.41 times), qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (1.74 times), followed by retail investors (95%). Suraksha Diagnostic IPO subscription status was 1.27 times on the third day, according to BSE data.

Investors can determine their share allocation and proportion by understanding the basis of allocation. When checking the IPO allotment status, it is important to consider the number of shares available. If applicants are unsuccessful in obtaining shares, the company will initiate a refund process. The allocated shares will be deposited into the individual’s demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Thursday, December 5. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, December 6.

How to check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have applied for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO, you can do a Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the aforementioned link, you may check the status using one of five links.

Step 2: After selecting one of the five available URLs, choose Bajaj Housing Finance IPO from the "Select IPO" drop-down option.

Step 3: Enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number to view the status.

Step 4: - If you select this option, enter the application number first, followed by the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- If you select Demat Account, enter the account information and the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- To access the third option, PAN, enter the PAN number and the captcha code. Click "Submit."

How to check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check Suraksha Diagnostic IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3 Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today Suraksha Diagnostic IPO GMP today is +2. This indicates Suraksha Diagnostic share price were trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Suraksha Diagnostic shares was ₹443 apiece, which is 0.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹441.

Based on the grey market activities from the last 10 sessions, today's IPO grey market premium (GMP) is trending upward, indicating a strong expected listing. The lowest GMP reported is ₹0, while the highest is ₹2, according to experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.