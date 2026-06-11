Susan Electricals India IPO fully subscribed on first bidding day. Check GMP, issue details, key dates

Susan Electricals India IPO opened for subscription on 11 June and is set to close on 15 June, with the allotment expected to be finalised on 16 June. The company's shares are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform on 18 June.

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Susan Electricals India IPO price band is set in the range of ₹120-127 per share, with investors required to bid for a minimum lot of 2,000 shares, translating into an investment of ₹2.54 lakh at the upper end of the price band. Seren Capital is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Mudra RTA Ventures has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

As per the allocation structure, nearly 50% of the net issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35% for retail investors.

Established in 2007, Susan Electricals India manufactures aluminium and copper-based winding wires, conductors, and power cables used across transformers, motors, alternators, and power distribution systems. The company caters to state electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), EPC contractors, and other participants in the power transmission and distribution sector.

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The company expects to benefit from increased investments in power infrastructure under government initiatives such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and rural electrification programmes. It currently operates three manufacturing units in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and supplies products across seven states during FY26.

Financially, the company reported strong growth in FY26. Revenue nearly doubled to ₹269.96 crore from ₹136.05 crore in the previous year, while profit after tax surged 223% to ₹18.25 crore from ₹5.65 crore. EBITDA also witnessed a sharp rise, increasing to ₹32.08 crore from ₹12 crore in FY25.

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Susan Electricals India IPO GMP today Susan Electricals India IPO GMP is ₹40. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey-market premium, the estimated listing price of Susan Electricals India shares is ₹167 apiece, which is 31.50% above the IPO price of ₹127.

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Following grey-market activity in the last five sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing a positive trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹41, as per expert opinions.

Susan Electricals India IPO subscription status Susan Electricals India IPO subscription status was 3.93x on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed to at 2.84x, and the NII portion was booked at 2.38x. The QIB portion has been booked 7.01x.

The company has received bids for 1,39,89,000 shares against 35,61,000 shares on offer at 14:03 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

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Susan Electricals India IPO details The initial public offering includes a new issuance of 47.42 lakh shares valued at ₹60.22 crore, along with an offer-for-sale of 8 lakh shares totalling ₹10.16 crore.

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The firm intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to expand its current manufacturing facility located in Ghaziabad and to support its working capital needs.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.