Fri Jun 21 2024
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 179.95 -1.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 497.20 1.37%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.25 -0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 837.50 -0.75%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.95 1.13%
Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials

LivemintPremium
Livemint

Shares of Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -20.2(-0.09%) points and Sensex was down by -213.77(-0.28%) points at 21 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -327.55(-0.63%) points at 21 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Samvardhana Motherson International, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Published: 21 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
