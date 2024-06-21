Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials

Livemint

Shares of Suumaya Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -20.2(-0.09%) points and Sensex was down by -213.77(-0.28%) points at 21 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -327.55(-0.63%) points at 21 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Samvardhana Motherson International, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Bharat Forge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.