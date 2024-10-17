Suzlon Energy share are down by -1.11%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹74.22, -1.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81159.3, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹75.47 and a low of ₹73.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.86 10 74.91 20 78.63 50 77.22 100 64.80 300 53.65

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon Energy was -83.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 117.74 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in to 20.63% in the quarter.