Suzlon Energy share are down by -1.11%, Nifty down by -0.49%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|74.86
|10
|74.91
|20
|78.63
|50
|77.22
|100
|64.80
|300
|53.65
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon Energy was -83.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in to 20.63% in the quarter.
Suzlon Energy share price down -1.11% today to trade at ₹74.22 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.42% each respectively.