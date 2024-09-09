Suzlon Energy share are up by 2.42%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 75.28 and closed at 76.54. The stock reached a high of 77.18 and a low of 72.80 during the session.

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates
At 09 Sep 11:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 76.54, 2.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81340.36, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 77.18 and a low of 72.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.64
1076.20
2077.30
5066.24
10055.37
30048.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 76.5, 78.34, & 79.34, whereas it has key support levels at 73.66, 72.66, & 70.82.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon Energy was -75.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 117.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.61% with a target price of 71.48.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in june quarter.

Suzlon Energy share price up 2.42% today to trade at 76.54 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Voltas, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
