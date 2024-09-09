Suzlon Energy share are up by 2.42%, Nifty up by 0.2%

At 09 Sep 11:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹76.54, 2.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81340.36, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹77.18 and a low of ₹72.8 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|74.64
|10
|76.20
|20
|77.30
|50
|66.24
|100
|55.37
|300
|48.49
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹76.5, ₹78.34, & ₹79.34, whereas it has key support levels at ₹73.66, ₹72.66, & ₹70.82.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon Energy was -75.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in june quarter.
Suzlon Energy share price up 2.42% today to trade at ₹76.54 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Voltas, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.19% each respectively.