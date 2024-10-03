Suzlon share are down by -3.6%, Nifty down by -1.49%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|81.13
|10
|81.85
|20
|80.09
|50
|74.91
|100
|61.73
|300
|51.90
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹81.01, ₹82.29, & ₹83.04, whereas it has key support levels at ₹78.98, ₹78.23, & ₹76.95.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -67.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.72% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price down -3.6% today to trade at ₹76.86 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.49% & -1.58% each respectively.