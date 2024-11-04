Suzlon Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -2.77%, Nifty down by -1.71%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 68.14 and closed at ₹ 66.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 68.16 and a low of ₹ 65.22 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹66.25, -2.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78390.76, down by -1.67%. The stock has hit a high of ₹68.16 and a low of ₹65.22 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 68.60 10 68.75 20 71.34 50 75.96 100 67.97 300 55.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹68.03, ₹69.1, & ₹69.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.29, ₹65.62, & ₹64.55.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -67.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 94.64 & P/B is at 20.32.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.23% with a target price of ₹77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.