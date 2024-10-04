Suzlon share are down by -0.24%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 74.66 and closed at ₹ 75.57. The stock reached a high of ₹ 75.70 and a low of ₹ 72.10 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹75.57, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82866.52, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹75.7 and a low of ₹72.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 81.13 10 81.85 20 80.09 50 74.91 100 61.73 300 51.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹77.65, ₹79.55, & ₹80.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹74.8, ₹73.85, & ₹71.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -41.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 118.84 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.08% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.