Suzlon share are down by -0.24%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Suzlon Share Price
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|81.13
|10
|81.85
|20
|80.09
|50
|74.91
|100
|61.73
|300
|51.96
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹77.65, ₹79.55, & ₹80.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹74.8, ₹73.85, & ₹71.95.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -41.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.08% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price down -0.24% today to trade at ₹75.57 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.45% each respectively.