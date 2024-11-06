Suzlon Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 1.22%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 68.1 and closed at ₹ 68.17. The stock reached a high of ₹ 68.38 and a low of ₹ 67.37 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹68.17, 1.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹68.38 and a low of ₹67.37 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 68.60 10 68.75 20 71.34 50 75.96 100 67.97 300 55.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹68.55, ₹69.76, & ₹71.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹65.83, ₹64.32, & ₹63.11.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -85.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 95.23 & P/B is at 20.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.95% with a target price of ₹77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.