Suzlon Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 1.22%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 68.1 and closed at 68.17. The stock reached a high of 68.38 and a low of 67.37 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 68.17, 1.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 68.38 and a low of 67.37 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
568.60
1068.75
2071.34
5075.96
10067.97
30055.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 68.55, 69.76, & 71.27, whereas it has key support levels at 65.83, 64.32, & 63.11.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -85.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 95.23 & P/B is at 20.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.95% with a target price of 77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price has gained 1.22% today to trade at 68.17 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

