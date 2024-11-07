Suzlon Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -1.96%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 69.59 and closed at ₹ 67.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 69.59, while the lowest price was ₹ 67.68.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 67.70 10 68.33 20 71.11 50 75.71 100 68.14 300 55.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.26, ₹71.27, & ₹72.69, whereas it has key support levels at ₹67.83, ₹66.41, & ₹65.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -75.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 97.99 & P/B is at 21.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.32% with a target price of ₹77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.