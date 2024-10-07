Suzlon share are down by -4.99%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 75.5 and closed at ₹ 70.98. The stock reached a high of ₹ 76.4 and a low of ₹ 70.98 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:06 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹70.98, -4.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81152.2, down by -0.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹76.4 and a low of ₹70.98 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 78.27 10 80.62 20 80.18 50 75.73 100 62.40 300 52.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹76.85, ₹78.96, & ₹81.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹72.42, ₹70.1, & ₹67.99.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -60.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 117.14 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.25% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.