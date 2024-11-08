Suzlon Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -4.46%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹63.86, -4.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79348.61, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹66.65 and a low of ₹63.8 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|67.39
|10
|68.21
|20
|70.79
|50
|75.51
|100
|68.34
|300
|56.00
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹68.63, ₹70.37, & ₹71.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹65.98, ₹65.07, & ₹63.33.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -76.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 94.43 & P/B is at 20.28.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.58% with a target price of ₹77.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.
Suzlon share price down -4.46% today to trade at ₹63.86 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas are falling today, but its peers Thermax, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.
