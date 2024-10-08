Suzlon share are up by 2.35%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 68.1 and closed at ₹ 72.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 73.9 and a low of ₹ 66.16 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹72.65, 2.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81403.03, up by 0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹73.9 and a low of ₹66.16 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 78.27 10 80.62 20 80.18 50 75.73 100 62.40 300 52.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.64, ₹78.34, & ₹80.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹69.08, ₹67.22, & ₹63.52.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 111.28 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.86% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.