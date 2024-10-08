Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Suzlon share are up by 2.35%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 68.1 and closed at 72.65. The stock reached a high of 73.9 and a low of 66.16 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 72.65, 2.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81403.03, up by 0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 73.9 and a low of 66.16 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
578.27
1080.62
2080.18
5075.73
10062.40
30052.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 74.64, 78.34, & 80.2, whereas it has key support levels at 69.08, 67.22, & 63.52.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 111.28 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.86% with a target price of 74.00.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.

Suzlon share price up 2.35% today to trade at 72.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.44% each respectively.

