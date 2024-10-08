Suzlon share are up by 2.35%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|78.27
|10
|80.62
|20
|80.18
|50
|75.73
|100
|62.40
|300
|52.34
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.64, ₹78.34, & ₹80.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹69.08, ₹67.22, & ₹63.52.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.86% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price up 2.35% today to trade at ₹72.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.44% each respectively.