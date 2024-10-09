Suzlon share are up by 6.84%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|76.25
|10
|79.37
|20
|79.93
|50
|75.99
|100
|62.70
|300
|52.50
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹76.65, ₹79.48, & ₹84.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹68.55, ₹63.28, & ₹60.45.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -14.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.98% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price up 6.84% today to trade at ₹78.71 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.61% & 0.37% each respectively.
