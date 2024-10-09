Suzlon share are up by 6.84%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹78.71, 6.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81935.37, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹80.59 and a low of ₹74.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 76.25 10 79.37 20 79.93 50 75.99 100 62.70 300 52.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹76.65, ₹79.48, & ₹84.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹68.55, ₹63.28, & ₹60.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -14.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 115.53 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.98% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.