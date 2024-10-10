Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.55%, Nifty up by 0.29%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 77.59 and closed at 75.49. The stock reached a high of 77.88 and a low of 75.10 during the day.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:17 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 75.49, -1.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81653.03, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 77.88 and a low of 75.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.97
1078.45
2079.87
5076.25
10063.04
30052.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 79.86, 83.26, & 85.91, whereas it has key support levels at 73.81, 71.16, & 67.76.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -55.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 120.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.97% with a target price of 74.00.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.

Suzlon share price down -1.55% today to trade at 75.49 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax, Blue Star, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.29% & 0.23% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSuzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.55%, Nifty up by 0.29%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.40
11:18 AM | 10 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.25%)

Tata Power share price

469.15
11:18 AM | 10 OCT 2024
8.25 (1.79%)

Tata Motors share price

932.35
11:18 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-6.8 (-0.72%)

Bharat Electronics share price

287.40
11:18 AM | 10 OCT 2024
4.9 (1.73%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

819.90
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
17.45 (2.17%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,822.90
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
12.8 (0.71%)

Page Industries share price

44,021.20
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
118.15 (0.27%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,651.95
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-6.75 (-0.41%)
More from 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,248.00
11:15 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-58.25 (-4.46%)

RITES share price

314.25
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-10.35 (-3.19%)

ICICI Securities share price

840.50
11:13 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-26.85 (-3.1%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,436.15
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-39.1 (-2.65%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,149.85
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
599.7 (9.16%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

182.95
11:15 AM | 10 OCT 2024
11.95 (6.99%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,370.00
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
283.85 (6.95%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

84.30
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
5.15 (6.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.00-760.00
    Chennai
    76,701.00-760.00
    Delhi
    76,853.00-760.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.00-760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.