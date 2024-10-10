Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.55%, Nifty up by 0.29%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 77.59 and closed at ₹ 75.49. The stock reached a high of ₹ 77.88 and a low of ₹ 75.10 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:17 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹75.49, -1.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81653.03, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹77.88 and a low of ₹75.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.97 10 78.45 20 79.87 50 76.25 100 63.04 300 52.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹79.86, ₹83.26, & ₹85.91, whereas it has key support levels at ₹73.81, ₹71.16, & ₹67.76.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -55.55% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 120.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.97% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.