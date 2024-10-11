Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -0.5%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹75.13, -0.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81376.79, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹76.09 and a low of ₹74.61 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.36 10 77.74 20 79.99 50 76.56 100 63.41 300 52.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹77.35, ₹79.23, & ₹80.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹74.13, ₹72.79, & ₹70.91.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 118.35 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.50% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.