Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -0.5%, Nifty down by -0.26%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|74.36
|10
|77.74
|20
|79.99
|50
|76.56
|100
|63.41
|300
|52.89
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹77.35, ₹79.23, & ₹80.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹74.13, ₹72.79, & ₹70.91.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.50% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price down -0.5% today to trade at ₹75.13 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.26% & -0.29% each respectively.