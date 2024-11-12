Suzlon Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -2.06%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹60.87, -2.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79473.97, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹62.88 and a low of ₹60.52 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 66.47 10 67.53 20 69.40 50 74.82 100 68.84 300 56.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹64.07, ₹65.9, & ₹68.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹59.49, ₹56.74, & ₹54.91.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -73.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 87.87 & P/B is at 18.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.50% with a target price of ₹77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.