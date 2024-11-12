Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Suzlon Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -2.06%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 62.1 and closed at 60.87. The stock reached a high of 62.88 and a low of 60.52 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 60.87, -2.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79473.97, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 62.88 and a low of 60.52 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
566.47
1067.53
2069.40
5074.82
10068.84
30056.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 64.07, 65.9, & 68.65, whereas it has key support levels at 59.49, 56.74, & 54.91.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -73.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 87.87 & P/B is at 18.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.50% with a target price of 77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price down -2.06% today to trade at 60.87 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.03% each respectively.

