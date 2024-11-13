Suzlon Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -5.61%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 58.06 and closed at ₹ 56.06. The stock reached a high of ₹ 59.26 and a low of ₹ 55.80 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:17 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹56.06, -5.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78209.93, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹59.26 and a low of ₹55.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 66.47 10 67.53 20 69.40 50 74.82 100 68.84 300 56.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹61.72, ₹64.15, & ₹65.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹58.02, ₹56.75, & ₹54.32.

Suzlon Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 83.95 & P/B is at 18.03.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.35% with a target price of ₹77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.