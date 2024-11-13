Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -5.61%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -5.61%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 58.06 and closed at 56.06. The stock reached a high of 59.26 and a low of 55.80 during the day.

SuzlonShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Suzlon Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:17 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 56.06, -5.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78209.93, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 59.26 and a low of 55.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
566.47
1067.53
2069.40
5074.82
10068.84
30056.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 61.72, 64.15, & 65.42, whereas it has key support levels at 58.02, 56.75, & 54.32.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 83.95 & P/B is at 18.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 37.35% with a target price of 77.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price down -5.61% today to trade at 56.06 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.59% each respectively.

