Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 74.1 and closed at 72.59. The stock reached a high of 74.25 and a low of 72.34 during the session.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 72.59, -1.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 74.25 and a low of 72.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.25
1076.26
2079.49
5077.02
10064.12
30053.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 74.71, 75.48, & 75.96, whereas it has key support levels at 73.46, 72.98, & 72.21.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -79.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 116.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.94% with a target price of 74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.

Suzlon share price down -1.92% today to trade at 72.59 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.13% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSuzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

156.55
12:01 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-1.75 (-1.11%)

Federal Bank share price

195.90
12:00 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-1.1 (-0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

167.90
12:00 PM | 15 OCT 2024
2.5 (1.51%)

Tata Power share price

464.50
12:01 PM | 15 OCT 2024
2.15 (0.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,010.80
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
12.55 (1.26%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.80
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
6.8 (0.37%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,232.25
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
19.4 (0.31%)

Infosys share price

1,959.65
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
0.95 (0.05%)
More from 52 Week High

Oil India share price

560.80
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-25.3 (-4.32%)

Godrej Industries share price

1,061.15
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-40.25 (-3.65%)

Atul share price

7,663.00
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-250 (-3.16%)

Just Dial share price

1,224.00
11:56 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-36.2 (-2.87%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

906.85
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
81.3 (9.85%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,829.75
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
131.3 (7.73%)

Sunteck Realty share price

594.50
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
40.4 (7.29%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,556.20
11:57 AM | 15 OCT 2024
277.15 (6.48%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.00-50.00
    Chennai
    77,631.00-50.00
    Delhi
    77,783.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.