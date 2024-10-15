Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|74.25
|10
|76.26
|20
|79.49
|50
|77.02
|100
|64.12
|300
|53.27
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.71, ₹75.48, & ₹75.96, whereas it has key support levels at ₹73.46, ₹72.98, & ₹72.21.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -79.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.94% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price down -1.92% today to trade at ₹72.59 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.13% each respectively.
