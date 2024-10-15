Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.92%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 74.1 and closed at ₹ 72.59. The stock reached a high of ₹ 74.25 and a low of ₹ 72.34 during the session.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹72.59, -1.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹74.25 and a low of ₹72.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.25 10 76.26 20 79.49 50 77.02 100 64.12 300 53.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.71, ₹75.48, & ₹75.96, whereas it has key support levels at ₹73.46, ₹72.98, & ₹72.21.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -79.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 116.11 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.94% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.