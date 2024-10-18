Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -0.53%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹72.62, -0.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81073.82, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹73.37 and a low of ₹71.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.54 10 74.45 20 78.15 50 77.36 100 65.13 300 53.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹74.81, ₹76.66, & ₹77.86, whereas it has key support levels at ₹71.76, ₹70.56, & ₹68.71.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 114.54 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.90% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.