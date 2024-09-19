Suzlon share are down by -2.93%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹78.47, -2.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83129.55, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹82.99 and a low of ₹78.12 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 82.68 10 79.07 20 78.18 50 70.11 100 58.06 300 49.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹82.37, ₹83.9, & ₹84.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹79.91, ₹78.98, & ₹77.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -73.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 126.79 .

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.