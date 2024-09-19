Suzlon share are down by -2.93%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|82.68
|10
|79.07
|20
|78.18
|50
|70.11
|100
|58.06
|300
|49.95
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹82.37, ₹83.9, & ₹84.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹79.91, ₹78.98, & ₹77.45.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -73.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price down -2.93% today to trade at ₹78.47 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Aia Engineering are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.22% each respectively.
