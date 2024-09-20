Suzlon share are up by 1.27%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|82.46
|10
|79.74
|20
|78.25
|50
|70.61
|100
|58.45
|300
|50.16
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹83.3, ₹85.65, & ₹88.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹78.3, ₹75.65, & ₹73.3.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -74.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price up 1.27% today to trade at ₹82 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Thermax are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.48% each respectively.