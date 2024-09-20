Suzlon share are up by 1.27%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 82.25 and closed at ₹ 82. The stock reached a high of ₹ 82.8 and a low of ₹ 81.4 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹82, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84415.93, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹82.8 and a low of ₹81.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 82.46 10 79.74 20 78.25 50 70.61 100 58.45 300 50.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹83.3, ₹85.65, & ₹88.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹78.3, ₹75.65, & ₹73.3.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -74.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 127.03 .



The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.