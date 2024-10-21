Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.65%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹71.07, -1.65% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81005.63, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹72.78 and a low of ₹71 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 73.61 10 73.93 20 77.27 50 77.48 100 65.73 300 54.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹73.29, ₹74.45, & ₹75.54, whereas it has key support levels at ₹71.04, ₹69.95, & ₹68.79.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 113.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.12% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.