Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.65%, Nifty down by -0.44%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|73.61
|10
|73.93
|20
|77.27
|50
|77.48
|100
|65.73
|300
|54.21
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹73.29, ₹74.45, & ₹75.54, whereas it has key support levels at ₹71.04, ₹69.95, & ₹68.79.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.12% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.
Suzlon share price down -1.65% today to trade at ₹71.07 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.44% & -0.27% each respectively.
