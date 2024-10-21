Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -1.65%, Nifty down by -0.44%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 72.37 and closed at 71.07. The stock reached a high of 72.78 and a low of 71.00 during the session.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 71.07, -1.65% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81005.63, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 72.78 and a low of 71 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
573.61
1073.93
2077.27
5077.48
10065.73
30054.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 73.29, 74.45, & 75.54, whereas it has key support levels at 71.04, 69.95, & 68.79.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 113.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.12% with a target price of 74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price down -1.65% today to trade at 71.07 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.44% & -0.27% each respectively.

