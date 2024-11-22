Suzlon Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -0.79%, Nifty up by 1.05%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 66.9 and closed at ₹ 65.01. The stock reached a high of ₹ 68.32 during the day and a low of ₹ 64.58. This indicates a decline in the stock price from the opening to the closing, with some volatility throughout the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:12 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹64.94, -0.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78036.86, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹68.32 and a low of ₹64.58 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 58.40 10 62.02 20 65.17 50 72.82 100 69.32 300 56.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹65.94, ₹66.55, & ₹67.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹64.11, ₹62.89, & ₹62.28.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -9.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 92.35 & P/B is at 19.83.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.03% with a target price of ₹76.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.14% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.82% in june to 4.14% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.