Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -2.93%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹68.54, -2.93% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80869.77, down by -0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹71.25 and a low of ₹68.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 73.61 10 73.93 20 77.27 50 77.48 100 65.73 300 54.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹72.09, ₹73.51, & ₹74.26, whereas it has key support levels at ₹69.92, ₹69.17, & ₹67.75.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -73.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 113.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.97% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.