Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -2.93%, Nifty down by -0.48%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|73.61
|10
|73.93
|20
|77.27
|50
|77.48
|100
|65.73
|300
|54.21
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹72.09, ₹73.51, & ₹74.26, whereas it has key support levels at ₹69.92, ₹69.17, & ₹67.75.
Suzlon Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -73.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.97% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.
Suzlon share price down -2.93% today to trade at ₹68.54 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.48% & -0.35% each respectively.