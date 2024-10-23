Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 67.21 and closed at ₹ 69. The stock reached a high of ₹ 69.89 and a low of ₹ 66.12 during the session.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 13:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹69, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80508.24, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹69.89 and a low of ₹66.12 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 72.93 10 73.89 20 76.63 50 77.56 100 66.01 300 54.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.77, ₹72.93, & ₹74.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.97, ₹65.33, & ₹63.17.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -66.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 110.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.25% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.