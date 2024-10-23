Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|72.93
|10
|73.89
|20
|76.63
|50
|77.56
|100
|66.01
|300
|54.39
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.77, ₹72.93, & ₹74.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.97, ₹65.33, & ₹63.17.
Suzlon Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -66.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.25% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.
Suzlon share price up 0.69% today to trade at ₹69 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.35% & 0.36% each respectively.