Business News/ Markets / Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 67.21 and closed at 69. The stock reached a high of 69.89 and a low of 66.12 during the session.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 13:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 69, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80508.24, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 69.89 and a low of 66.12 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
572.93
1073.89
2076.63
5077.56
10066.01
30054.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 70.77, 72.93, & 74.57, whereas it has key support levels at 66.97, 65.33, & 63.17.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -66.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 110.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.25% with a target price of 74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price up 0.69% today to trade at 69 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Voltas are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.35% & 0.36% each respectively.

