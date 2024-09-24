Suzlon share are down by -0.43%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 83 and closed at ₹ 82.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 83.37 and a low of ₹ 82.04 during the session.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:13 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹82.55, -0.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84948.45, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹83.37 and a low of ₹82.04 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 82.82 10 80.48 20 78.48 50 71.18 100 58.87 300 50.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹84.34, ₹85.8, & ₹86.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹82.06, ₹81.24, & ₹79.78.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -85.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 130.04 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.41% with a target price of ₹71.48.

The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.