Suzlon share are down by -0.43%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Suzlon Share Price Today
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|82.82
|10
|80.48
|20
|78.48
|50
|71.18
|100
|58.87
|300
|50.38
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹84.34, ₹85.8, & ₹86.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹82.06, ₹81.24, & ₹79.78.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -85.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.41% with a target price of ₹71.48.
The company has a 13.27% promoter holding, 2.12% MF holding, & 20.63% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.14% in march to 2.12% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.67% in march to 20.63% in the june quarter.
Suzlon share price down -0.43% today to trade at ₹82.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Aia Engineering are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.04% & 0.02% each respectively.