Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are up by 1.63%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Suzlon Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|71.89
|10
|73.38
|20
|75.91
|50
|77.54
|100
|66.26
|300
|54.55
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.34, ₹72.06, & ₹74.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.5, ₹64.38, & ₹62.66.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -80.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.79% with a target price of ₹74.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.
Suzlon share price up 1.63% today to trade at ₹69.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.05% each respectively.
