Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are up by 1.63%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 68.96 and closed at ₹ 69.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 71.18 and a low of ₹ 68.37 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹69.95, 1.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80038.09, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹71.18 and a low of ₹68.37 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 71.89 10 73.38 20 75.91 50 77.54 100 66.26 300 54.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.34, ₹72.06, & ₹74.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹66.5, ₹64.38, & ₹62.66.

Suzlon Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -80.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 108.01 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.79% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.