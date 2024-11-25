Suzlon Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 1.18%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 67.01 and closed at 65.92. The stock reached a high of 67.5 during the day and a low of 64.21. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:24 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 65.92, 1.18% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80412.18, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of 67.5 and a low of 64.21 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
561.83
1061.41
2064.83
5072.45
10069.56
30057.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 67.42, 69.74, & 71.15, whereas it has key support levels at 63.69, 62.28, & 59.96.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -52.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 92.19 & P/B is at 19.80.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.29% with a target price of 76.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.14% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.82% in june to 4.14% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price up 1.18% today to trade at 65.92 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thermax are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Voltas, Blue Star are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.81% & 1.64% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
