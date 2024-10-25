Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are down by -3.28%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 69.99 and closed at ₹ 66.87. The stock reached a high of ₹ 70.35 and a low of ₹ 66 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:02 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹66.87, -3.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79376.99, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹70.35 and a low of ₹66 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 70.65 10 72.59 20 75.17 50 77.46 100 66.48 300 54.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹70.68, ₹72.28, & ₹73.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹67.94, ₹66.8, & ₹65.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -77.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 108.48 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.66% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.