Suzlon Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Suzlon share price are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:04 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹64.07, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80123.27, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹64.87 and a low of ₹63.52 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 61.83 10 61.41 20 64.83 50 72.45 100 69.56 300 57.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹66.44, ₹68.73, & ₹69.96, whereas it has key support levels at ₹62.92, ₹61.69, & ₹59.4.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -76.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 90.79 & P/B is at 19.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.62% with a target price of ₹76.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.14% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.82% in june to 4.14% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.