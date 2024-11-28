Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Suzlon Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.6%

Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 63.62 and closed at 64.15. The stock reached a high of 65.44 and a low of 62.90 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price 64.15, 0.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79632.22, down by -0.75%. The stock has hit a high of 65.44 and a low of 62.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
563.32
1061.15
2064.59
5072.17
10069.67
30057.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 64.42, 65.14, & 66.0, whereas it has key support levels at 62.84, 61.98, & 61.26.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -68.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 89.89 & P/B is at 19.30.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.47% with a target price of 76.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.14% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.82% in june to 4.14% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.

Suzlon share price up 0.85% today to trade at 64.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Voltas, Blue Star are falling today, but its peers Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.6% & -0.75% each respectively.

