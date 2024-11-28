Suzlon Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Suzlon share price are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.6%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹ 63.62 and closed at ₹ 64.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 65.44 and a low of ₹ 62.90 during the day.

Suzlon Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹64.15, 0.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79632.22, down by -0.75%. The stock has hit a high of ₹65.44 and a low of ₹62.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 63.32 10 61.15 20 64.59 50 72.17 100 69.67 300 57.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹64.42, ₹65.14, & ₹66.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹62.84, ₹61.98, & ₹61.26.

Suzlon Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -68.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% & ROA of 10.40% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 89.89 & P/B is at 19.30.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.47% with a target price of ₹76.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.14% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.82% in june to 4.14% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.