Suzlon Share Price Today on : Suzlon share are up by 6.17%, Nifty up by 1.12%

Suzlon Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹ 67.89 and closed at ₹ 71.59. The stock reached a high of ₹ 71.89 and a low of ₹ 66.31 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Suzlon Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Suzlon shares are trading at price ₹71.59, 6.17% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80323.14, up by 1.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹71.89 and a low of ₹66.31 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 68.91 10 71.26 20 73.76 50 77.05 100 66.91 300 54.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹69.81, ₹72.21, & ₹74.11, whereas it has key support levels at ₹65.51, ₹63.61, & ₹61.21.

Suzlon Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Suzlon was -72.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 105.85 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.37% with a target price of ₹74.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.02% MF holding, & 22.82% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 2.12% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 20.63% in june to 22.82% in the september quarter.